Factory fire kills dozens in India

A fire engine stands by the site of a fire in a narrow lane in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. A doctor at a government-run hospital says at least 34 people have died in a major fire in central New Delhi. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

NEW DELHI, INDIA (Associated Press) –Authorities say an electrical short circuit appears to have caused a devastating fire that killed at least 43 people in a crowded market area in central New Delhi.

Firefighters fought the fire from 100 yards away because it broke out in one of the area’s many alleyways, tangled in electrical wire and too narrow for vehicles to access.

The fire started at a factory space near Sadar Bazaar, New Delhi’s largest wholesale market for household goods.

Relatives said many of the victims were migrant workers, Muslim men from the eastern state of Bihar. Police are investigating whether the factory was operating legally and have detained the building’s owner.