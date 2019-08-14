Explosion of butterflies wows hikers in Nevada

“The butterflies are everywhere. The butterflies as you are walking they are flying away from sitting on the pathway. It is like a symphony of butterflies,” hiker Lisa Carowma said.

An astounding sight to behold in the Sierra Nevada — an explosion of California Tortoise Shell butterflies across the Lake Tahoe area.

The spectacular sight is wowing tourists and hikers.

While its normal for there to be an increase in the butterflies this time of year, locals say they don’t recall the last time they’ve seen this many.

However, a Nevada state etymologist says this year’s numbers aren’t record breaking.

Still, it’s quite a sight to behold.