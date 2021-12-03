EXPLAINER: Who are the jurors for trial of Kim Potter?

FILE – This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim Potter, a former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer. Potter, a former suburban Minneapolis police officer who has said she meant to use a Taser instead of a handgun when she shot and killed Daunte Wright. Her trial begins Monday, Nov. 29. (Hennepin County Sheriff via AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The jurors who will hear testimony in former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter’s trial in the death of Daunte Wright are a mostly white group, with two people who identify as Asian and one as Black.

And they include a medical editor, IT workers, a former special education teacher, a college student in the midst of finals and a Navy veteran who engages in medieval weapon play for fun.

Attorneys questioned them closely for their views on police and protests. Some were seated after they said they were baffled at how Potter could have mistakenly drawn her gun rather than her Taser, as she has claimed, but said they could set it aside and consider evidence fairly.