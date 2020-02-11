Ex-state NAACP leader denies harassment allegations in suit

Live Now
WATCH LIVE at 10:30: Sioux Falls Police Briefing
1  of  123
Closings & Delays
Aberdeen Area Senior Center Aberdeen Catholic School System Aberdeen Head Start Aberdeen School District Adrian Schools Agar-Blunt-Onida School District ALC Christian Learning Center Preschool Arlington School District Big Stone City School Bison School District Bowdle School District Britton-Hecla School District Brookings Activity Center Brookings School District Browns Valley School District Canby Schools Castlewood School District Cheyenne-Eagle Butte City of Milbank Clark School District Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Colman-Egan School District Crow Creek Head Start Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Crow Creek Tribal DeSmet School District Deubrook School District Deuel School District Doland School District Dupree Edgerton Public - Private Edmunds Central ELC-Pipestone Elkton School District Ellsworth, MN Enemy Swim Day Estelline School District Eureka School District Faith School District Faulkton School District Flandreau School District Florence School District Frederick Fulda School District Gettysburg Great Plains Lutheran HS Groton Hamlin Hanson School District Harding Hendricks, MN Henry Herreid Highmore-Harrold Hitchcock-Tulare Holy Rosary/St. John Catholic Churches - Codington/Hamlin Holy Trinity Catholic Hoven Huron School District Immaculate Conception Ipswich Iroquois Ivanhoe School District Lake Benton School District Lake Preston Langford Lemmon Leola Lyman Lynd Marshall McIntosh School District Milbank Miller School District Milroy Minnesota West-Canby Minnesota West-Granite Falls Minnesota West-Pipestone Mobridge Head Start Mobridge-Pollock Mount Vernon Murray County Central NESD Head Start-Sisseton Ctr. Northwestern Oldham-Ramona Ortonville-Big Stone City Pipestone Redfield Head Start Redfield School District Redfield United Methodist Church Rosholt Russell-Tyler-Ruthton School District Rutland School District Selby School District Sioux Valley-Volga Christian Sisseton School District Sisseton Wahpeton College Sisseton Wahpeton Housing Authority Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Smee School District Southwest State St. Martin Lutheran Summit SWO Head Start Timber Lake School District Tiospa Zina Tribal School Tiospaye Topa Tracy Wagner Warner Watertown Christian Watertown School District Waubay Waverly-South Shore Webster Webster Head Start Wessington Springs Westbrook Walnut Grove Activities Willow Lake Wilmot Windom Wolsey-Wessington Woonsocket

Ex-state NAACP leader denies harassment allegations in suit

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 25, 2019, file photo, Jazmyne Childs, center, cries during a news conference in Raleigh, N.C., as she describes the sexual harassment she says she endured while employed by the North Carolina chapter of the NAACP. A former North Carolina NAACP leader accused of sexually harassing an employee has issued a statement denying the allegations and saying a lawsuit by Childs is baseless. The Rev. Curtis Gatewood issued a statement Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, referring to the suit filed earlier in the month as “baseless, frivolous, and outrageously nonfactual.” (AP Photo/Martha Waggoner, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina NAACP leader accused of sexually harassing an employeehas issued a statement denying the allegations, saying a lawsuit brought by the woman is “”baseless.”

The Rev. Curtis Gatewood issued a statement Monday referring to the suit filed earlier in the month as a “baseless, frivolous, and outrageously nonfactual lawsuit.” The statement said he felt the need to respond to the “high profile and continuous spreading of false allegations, false narratives, and character assassination.”

In the suit filed in Durham County, Jazmyne Childs is seeking at least $15 million for emotional and mental distress. She said Gatewood harassed her over a period of months in 2017, including pressing himself against her on one occasion and another time “looking her up and down in a sexual and intimidating manner.”

Gatewood was interim field director and managed the state conference NAACP staff in 2017. Childs was youth and college field secretary for the state conference.

The lawsuit also names the national NAACP as a defendant. The lawsuit said that the national NAACP didn’t take action after it received a report from an outside investigator in October 2017 that concluded that Gatewood had harassed Childs.A spokesman for the national NAACP organization didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

An attorney for Childs, Geeta Kapur, declined to comment Tuesday on Gatewood’s statement, citing the pending litigation.

Before filing the lawsuit, Childs had disclosed allegations of harassment against Gatewood at a news conference in September, saying she had written letters to the national president of the NAACP buthad gotten no response. Gatewood’s NAACP membership was suspended by the national organization the next day.

While he flatly denied the allegations in his latest statement, Gatewood said in an October email that while he never intentionally harassed anyone, he realized his actions “may have been received as sexual.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss