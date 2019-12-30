1  of  29
Ex-judicial candidate disciplined for anti-Muslim comments

by: Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A retired Florida lawyer and former judicial candidate has been disciplined by the Florida Supreme Court for making disparaging comments on social media about Muslims and the LGBTQ community.

The court, which handles discipline against lawyers and judges, handed Donald McBath a 91-day suspension from practicing law, according to the Florida Bar, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The Bar documented 15 comments that McBath made on Facebook or Twitter, including anti-Muslim remarks (“never trust a Muslim”), homophobic remarks (“Abstain, if you really have that mental illness. It’s not love”), comments against abortion, and comments supportive of President Donald Trump’s travel ban (“They’re leaches on our system.”)

The Bar also noted McBath’s Twitter profile stated: “100% Trump supporter #MAGA; #KAG; proud DEPLORABLE; Pro-God; Christian; Pro-Life; Pro-Gun; Anti-Sharia; Constitutional Conservative; Former Major US Army.”

McBath ran for judge last year in the Sixth Judicial Circuit, which comprises Pinellas and Pasco counties. He lost in the primary to former prosecutor Doneene Loar.

During his candidacy, McBath told the newspaper the comments were his, but said they wouldn’t prevent him from treating a Muslim or LGBTQ citizen fairly if one appeared before him as a judge.

