Event to raid Area 51 grows on social media

Nearly a million people say they’re going to raid Area 51 in Nevada on September 20th in a quest to see aliens. More than 800,000 others say they’re interested.

The Facebook event page is titled “Storm Area 51, they can’t stop all of us.” The mysterious Area 51 has been the subject of conspiracy theories for decades. Many people believe the U.S. government stores its secrets about UFO’s and aliens at the military site.

The invitation comes a few weeks after a group of U.S. Senators was briefed about reported encounters between the U.S. Navy and an unidentified aircraft.