EU launches Iran nuclear deal dispute action

BRUSSELS (AP) – Britain, France and Germany say they are triggering a dispute mechanism that is part of the nuclear deal with Iran over its failure to live up to terms of the pact.
The leaders of the three nations say in a statement Tuesday that they’ve been “left with no choice, given Iran’s actions, but to register today our concerns that Iran is not meeting its commitments.”
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement that the three European countries “could no longer leave the growing Iranian violations of the nuclear agreement unanswered.”
© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.