Ethiopia approves controversial law curbing hate speech

1  of  187
Closings & Delays
Aberdeen Area Senior Center Aberdeen Catholic School System Aberdeen Head Start Aberdeen School District Abiding Savior Academy Adrian Schools Agar-Blunt-Onida School District ALC Christian Learning Center Preschool Alcester-Hudson School District Andes Central School District Arlington School District Avon School District Baltic School District Beresford School District Big Stone City School Bloomfield Community Schools Bon Homme School District Bowdle School District Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire Brandon Valley School District Bridgewater-Emery School District Britton-Hecla School District Brookings School District Browns Valley School District Canby Schools Canistota School District Canton School District Castlewood School District Centerville School District Central Lyon Community Chamberlain School District Chancellor Reformed Church Chester School District Christ Lutheran Church (Hartford) Chuck Sutton Auction Clark School District Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Colman-Egan School District Colome School District Corsica-Stickney School District Crow Creek Head Start Dell Rapids School District Dell Rapids-St. Mary's School DeSmet School District Deubrook School District Deuel School District Doland School District Dupree Edgerton Public - Private Edmunds Central ELC-Pipestone Elk Point-Jefferson School District Elkton School District Ellsworth, MN Enemy Swim Day Estelline School District Ethan School District Eureka School District Faulkton School District First Baptist Children's Center First Presbyterian Church Sioux Falls Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Government Flandreau School District Florence School District Frederick Freeman Freeman Academy Fulda School District Garretson Gayville-Volin George Little Rock Community Gettysburg Good Shepherd Lutheran Groton Hanson School District Harris-Lake Park Harrisburg School District Hendricks, MN Henry Highmore-Harrold Hills-Beaver Creek Hitchcock-Tulare Holy Trinity Catholic Hoven Howard Huron Head Start Huron School District Immaculate Conception Ipswich Irene-Wakonda Iroquois Ivanhoe School District James Valley Christian Kimball School District Lake Area Tech Lake Benton School District Lake Preston Langford Lennox School District Leola Lower Brule Lower Brule CC Luverne Luverne Area Aquatics & Fitness Lyman Lynd Madison Main Street Center Marion Marshall Marty Indian McCook Central Menno Milbank Miller School District Milroy Minnesota West-Canby Minnesota West-Granite Falls Minnesota West-Jackson Minnesota West-Luverne Minnesota West-Pipestone Minnesota West-Worthington Mitchell Mitchell Christian Montrose Mount Vernon Murray County Central Nathanael Lutheran Church Northwest Iowa CC Northwestern Oldham-Ramona Ortonville-Big Stone City Parker Parkston Pipestone Plankinton School District Platte-Geddes Presentation College-Aberdeen Redfield Head Start Redfield School District Rock County Opportunities Rock Rapids Head Start Round Lake-Brewster Russell-Tyler-Ruthton School District Rutland School District Sacred Heart Sanborn Central Scotland Sibley-Ocheyedan Sioux Falls Public Sioux Valley-Volga Christian Sisseton School District Sisseton Wahpeton Housing Authority Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate South Dakota Urban Indian Health St. Francis Indian St. Martin Lutheran Summit SWO Head Start Timber Lake School District Tiospa Zina Tribal School Tiospaye Topa Tracy Tri-Valley Tripp-Delmont School District Vermillion Viborg-Hurley Wagner Warner Watertown Christian Watertown School District Waubay Waverly-South Shore Webster Wessington Springs West Central West Lyon Community Westbrook Walnut Grove Activities White Lake Willow Lake Wilmot Windom Winner School District Wolsey-Wessington Woonsocket Worthington Yankton

Ethiopia approves controversial law curbing hate speech

National & World News

by: ELIAS MESERET, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Monday, Oct. 10, 2016 file photo, Ethiopian men read newspapers and drink coffee at a cafe during a declared state of emergency and internet shurdown in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Ethiopian lawmakers on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 approved a controversial law aimed at curbing hate speech and disinformation just months ahead of a major election but some worry the new law will restrict freedom of expression in a country that once jailed thousands of people, including journalists, over political views. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene, File)

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopian lawmakers on Thursday approved a controversial law aimed at curbing hate speech and disinformation, especially online, just months ahead of a major election.

The law’s approval, with 23 lawmakers opposing and two abstaining, came amid concerns over widespread online false information and hate speech that some observers blame for ethnic tensions in the East African nation.

Others worry the new law will restrict freedom of expression in a country that once jailed thousands of people, including journalists, over political views.

The new law “will not meet its goal but will discourage free expression and may eventually target people who make innocent mistakes,” Befekadu Hailu, director of the Center for the Advancement of Rights and Democracy, told The Associated Press. “But most importantly, legal actions are usually used by the state to stifle dissent in the country. To say something positive … it may have a deterrence effect for irresponsible social media users.”

Ethiopia has been experiencing sometimes deadly ethnic violence since June 2018, shortly after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced sweeping political reforms for which he later was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. The loosening of restrictions on political space also led some in the country of more than 80 ethnic groups to air long-held grievances.

Some government officials and observers have called for the need to regulate hate speech and disinformation online, citing the ethnic unrest.

Lawmakers said the law is needed because existing legal provisions didn’t properly address hate speech and disinformation and said it will not affect citizens’ rights beyond protecting them.

According to the new law, content with hate speech or disinformation that is broadcast, printed or disseminated on social media platforms with more than 5,000 followers is punishable with up to three years in prison and a fine of up to 100,000 birr ($3,000).

The law, however, says “dissemination” doesn’t include liking or tagging such content on social media.

Human Rights Watch said the law could “significantly curtail freedom of expression.”

“The Ethiopian government is under increasing pressure to respond to rising communal violence that has at times been exacerbated by speeches and statements shared online,” Laetitia Bader, senior Africa researcher with the rights group, said in December. “But an ill-construed law that opens the door for law enforcement officials to violate rights to free expression is no solution.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss