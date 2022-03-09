WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden called for more efforts to reduce gun violence and to better protect young people on the day that Des Moines police announced the arrests of six teens wanted in connection with the shootings of three other teens outside East High School Monday afternoon. One teen died and two others were hospitalized following the shootings.

The arrested teens vary in age from 14 to 17.

“Enough,” President Biden said in a statement, “Our young people should be safe in and around school, in their neighborhoods, and in their homes. Every American should be able to visit a house of worship, a grocery store, a night club, or any other place without fear of being gunned down. That too many cannot is a stain on our national character and an urgent call to action.”

Read the full statement here.

Democrats hold a majority of the seats in the U.S. House and essentially have split control of the U.S. Senate (two Independent senators typically vote with Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris can break a tie on legislation). But the party has failed to pass the gun-related legislation that the president has suggested.

Two days before the school shooting in Des Moines, another shooting took place at a school in Olathe, Kansas. Police say a student shot and injured a school administrator and school resource officer.

The shooting at East High School was the 12th this year in less than three months that resulted in death or injury, according to Education Week’s tracker. The tracker tallied 34 shootings for 2021.