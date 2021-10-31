Ellsworth B-1B bomber flies over Mideast amid Iran tensions

In this photo released by the U.S. Air Force, an Israeli Air Force F-15 Strike Eagle flies in formation with a U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer over Israel as part of a deterrence flight Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The U.S. Air Force said Sunday it flew a B-1B strategic bomber over key maritime chokepoints in the Mideast with allies including Israel amid ongoing tensions with Iran as its nuclear deal with world powers remains in tatters. (U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Jerreht Harris via AP)

DUBAI, UAE (Associated Press) — The U.S. Air Force has flown a B-1B strategic bomber over key maritime chokepoints in the Mideast with allies including Israel.

The air force said Sunday the flight a day earlier comes amid ongoing tensions with Iran as its nuclear deal with world powers remains in tatters.

The B-1B Lancer bomber flew Saturday over the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all oil traded passes.

It also flew over the Red Sea, its narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait and Egypt’s Suez Canal. Bahrain, Egypt and Saudi Arabia also took part.

Iranian officials did not immediately acknowledge the flight.

The B-1B came from the 37th Bomb Squadron based at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota.