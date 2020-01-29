Ellsworth Airman killed in Afghanistan

The Department of Defense announced Wednesday the death of an Airmen who was assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron at Ellsworth Air Force.

The Airman was killed January 27 in a crash of a Bombardier E-11A aircraft in Ghazni Province, Afghanistan.

“This is a tragic loss to the Air Force and our Ellsworth Family. Our thoughts and prayers are

with the member’s family, friends and co-workers as we all come to terms with this tragedy,”

said Col. David A. Doss, 28th Bomb Wing commander. “Every uniformed and civilian Airman

assigned to Ellsworth is a valuable member of our team and this Airman will be greatly missed

by all. Please respect the family’s privacy as we concentrate on caring for them and our team

during this difficult time.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.