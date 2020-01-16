El Salvador asks Interpol to help detain ex-congress chief

Live Now
WATCH LIVE at 10:30: Sioux Falls Police Briefing
1  of  81
Closings & Delays
Aberdeen Area Senior Center Active Generations Agar-Blunt-Onida School District ALC Christian Learning Center Preschool Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire Brookings Activity Center Carroll Institute Celebrate Community Church City of Adrian, MN City of Alcester City of Baltic City of Beresford City of Canton City of Chancellor City of Colton City of Crooks City of Dell Rapids City of Fulda City of Harrisburg City of Parkston City of Springfield City of Valley Springs City of Worthington Clay County, SD, Courthouse Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Crow Creek Tribal Dakota State University Dakota Wesleyan Dupree ELC-Pipestone Ellsworth, MN Family Service Inc. Fifth Judicial Circuit Court First Baptist Children's Center First Lutheran Preschool Academy First Presbyterian Church Fit My Feet Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Government Habitat For Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls Hutchinson County Courthouse Keystone Treatment Center/KeySolutions EAP Lifescape Adult Services Lower Brule Lutheran Social Services of SD Main Street Center Miner County Minnesota West-Canby Minnesota West-Granite Falls Minnesota West-Jackson Minnesota West-Luverne Minnesota West-Pipestone Minnesota West-Worthington Mitchell Meals on Wheels Mitchell Tech Mount Marty College Mount Marty College-Watertown Nobles County Northwest Iowa CC NOVAK SANITARY SERVICES Our Saviors Lutheran Church - Sioux Falls Rock County Opportunities ROCS Dining Services- Avon, S.D. Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Sioux Falls YMCA Sisseton Wahpeton College Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate South Dakota Urban Indian Health Southeast Tech Southwest State Stewarts School of Hairstyling The Compass Center Trail King - Mitchell Turner County Courthouse USF Volunteers of America, Dakotas W. Keeble Health Center Wagner senior meals Washington Pavilion Westbrook Walnut Grove Activities Your Unique Salon

El Salvador asks Interpol to help detain ex-congress chief

National & World News
Posted: / Updated:

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — A judge in El Salvador asked Interpol to issue a red note detention order for Sigfrido Reyes, the former president of the country’s congress, and three other people on corruption allegations.

The press office for the court in San Salvador confirmed Thursday that the decision came after a hearing in the case of 14 people accused of laundering $6.5 million, defrauding the state in land purchases and appropriation of government funds.

The others sought in the order are Reyes’ brother and two associates. The remaining 10 accused in the case include his wife, judicial workers and others; they were allowed bail but ordered to surrender their passports, not to leave the country or change residence and to appear before the court every two weeks.

Reyes is a former guerrilla from the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front who led the Legislative Assembly from 2011 to 2015 and later directed a government agency that promotes exports under the 2014-2019 presidency of Salvador Sánchez Cerén.

Authorities said Reyes left the country Nov. 22 and is believed to be in France or Russia.

Prosecutors say he had an increase of some $781,000 in assets that could not be justified by his salary.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests