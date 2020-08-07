Economists project that U.S. added 1.6 million jobs in July

FILE – In this June 4, 2020 file photo, a pedestrian wearing a mask walks past a reader board advertising a job opening for a remodeling company, in Seattle. U.S. companies added nearly 2.4 million jobs in June, according to a private survey, a large gain that still leaves the job market far below its pre-pandemic levels. The payroll company ADP said that small businesses reported the largest gain, adding 937,000 jobs. Construction firms and restaurants and hotels also posted big increases in hiring. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Economists have forecast that U.S. employers added 1.6 million jobs in July. That would normally be a scintillating job gain.

Yet it would still fall far short of June’s 4.8 million increase and May’s 2.7 million gain. It would show that hiring has weakened. And it would mean that the economy has still regained just 40% of the jobs lost since the pandemic intensified in March and triggered a deep recession and tens of millions of layoffs. The unemployment rate is expected to have declined from 11.1% to 10.5%, which would still exceed the highest rate during the Great Recession.