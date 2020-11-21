Dylan papers sell for $495K

FILE – Musician Bob Dylan performs with The Band at the Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 1974. Transcripts of lost 1971 Dylan interviews with the late American blues artist Tony Glover and letters the two exchanged reveal that Dylan changed his name from Robert Zimmerman because he worried about anti-Semitism, and that he wrote “Lay Lady Lay” for actress Barbra Streisand. The items are among a trove of Dylan archives being auctioned in November 2020 by Boston-based R.R. Auction. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins, File)

BOSTON (Associated Press) — A long-lost trove of Bob Dylan documents has sold at auction for a total of $495,000.

The papers include the singer-songwriter’s musings about anti-Semitism and unpublished song lyrics.

Boston-based R.R. Auction said Friday the collection was sold as individual lots, with the majority of key pieces going to a bidder whose identity was not made public.

The documents had been privately held by the late American blues artist Tony Glover, a longtime Dylan friend and confidante. They included transcripts of Glover’s 1971 interviews with Dylan and letters the pair exchanged.

The interviews reveal Dylan had anti-Semitism on his mind when he changed his name from Robert Zimmerman.