WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — It’s back to square one for House Republicans.

Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio has dropped out of the race to become Speaker of the House after his Republican colleagues voted to withdraw their support in a secret ballot.

The move comes after Jordan lost even more support during a third vote Friday morning.

South Dakota’s U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson called the situation unprecedented… despite being optimistic the GOP will find someone to fill the role.

However, when asked Johnson says he isn’t ready to list a possible candidate.

“I wouldn’t want to speculate. I think we need to give people a little bit of time to mourn the development and then we need to give people some time to think about what could they offer the house and our country,” Johnson said.

Johnson says he thinks it’s important to find someone who quote “want’s to do something rather than somebody who wants to be something.”

The House has decided to go home for the weekend and start all over again Monday in its bid to elect a new Speaker of the House.