Dunkaroos coming back

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

If you’re a kid from the 90’s you might recognize these snacks. 

And you’ll be happy to learn, they’re making a comeback!

After years of only being available in Canada, General Mills announced Sunday the relaunch of Dunkaroos in the U.S.

In case you’re not familiar, they’re cookies that you dunk in separate frosting and sprinkles.

You should see them on store shelves this summer.

Dunkaroos will be available in their most popular flavor — vanilla cookies with vanilla frosting and rainbow sprinkles.

