SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The U-S Department of Defense is working to remove classified documents online after they were leaked by 21 year old Jack Teixerira.

Teixerira was arrested and charged under the Espionage Act for breaching military documents. However, removing this information online might prove to be nearly impossible.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Taking files offline, off the internet, it’s kind of like trying to put helium back into a balloon. We’re able to do a little bit of work to mitigate damage but once it’s in a headline somewhere it’s really hard to redact that information once it’s out there,” said DSU professor Kyle Cronin.

DSU professor Kyle Cronin adds that the Department of Defense vets the millions of military personal and employees. He says incidences like these are rare for the department.