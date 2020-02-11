1  of  120
Drunken-driving count dropped against actor in Trivago ads

Posted: / Updated:
Joseph Philip Scardino, Tim Williams

In this April 17, 2019, photo, Timothy Williams, walking behind his attorney Philip Scardino, leaves Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 9 in Houston. Texas prosecutors have dropped a driving while intoxicated charge filed against the rumpled, scruffy-faced actor featured on commercials for the travel booking site Trivago. The case against William, 53, was dismissed Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, after Williams completed the alcohol education courses and community service required for pretrial diversion of first-time DWI offender, a spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office told the Houston Chronicle. ( Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas prosecutors have dropped a driving while intoxicated charge filed against the actor featured on commercials for the travel booking site Trivago with a perpetual five o’clock shadow.

The case against Timothy William, 53, was dismissed Monday after Williams completed the alcohol education courses and community service required for pretrial diversion of first-time DWI offender, a spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office told the Houston Chronicle.

Williams, who lives in Germany, “took his Harris County case seriously by diligently completing programs in his home country that were comparable to our mandatory classes, and even did more than he had to in order to make sure he was complying,” Nathan Beedle, the district attorney’s misdemeanor division chief, told the Chronicle.

Police arrested Williams after finding him passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle stopped in a traffic lane the afternoon of April 10, 2019.

