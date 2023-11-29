DENVER (KDVR) — “Die Hard,” the highly debated holiday movie, is returning to theaters right before Christmas.

On Monday, 20th Century Studios announced the rerunning of the movie.

The movie, featuring Bruce Willis as New York City police officer John McClane, takes place on Christmas Eve. McClane is visiting his estranged wife in her Los Angeles office tower when a holiday party is interrupted by a group of terrorists.

(20th Century Pictures)

“Die Hard” is highly controversial because there are split opinions as to whether it’s a “Christmas movie” or not.

Though 20th Century Studios didn’t mention the film’s ties to the holidays other than the story being set during the season, the movie is rerunning during Christmas.

“Die Hard” originally premiered in July 1988. Now 35 years later, the movie will be back in theaters on Dec. 8, 2023.

Whether you’re in the mood for a (debatable) Christmas movie, or you want to watch an old classic, tickets are on sale now.

The movie is in theaters for less than a week, so you’ll need to catch it before Dec. 14.