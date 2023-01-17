DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man has been charged with neglect or abandonment of a dependent person after the death of a woman on the city’s southeast side.

Daniel Bruce Orona II, 51, is being held in the Polk County Jail. The charge against him stems from the January 10th death of a woman, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

First responders were called to a home in the 4100 block of Indianola Avenue around 9:53 p.m. on the 10th, on a report of a person in cardiac arrest. When they arrived, they found a 52-year-old woman was already dead.

The circumstances at the scene prompted police to investigate the situation, which led to the arrest of Orona.

Sgt. Parizek said more criminal charges could be filed in the case, following a complete review of the forensic autopsy findings.

Police have not released the name of the woman who died.