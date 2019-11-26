1  of  49
Closings & Delays
Alcester-Hudson School District American Legion Post 15 Sioux Falls Avon School District Baltic School District Beresford School District Bon Homme School District Boyden-Hull Community Bridgewater-Emery School District Canistota School District Canton School District Central Lyon Community Chester School District Colman-Egan School District Corsica-Stickney School District Dakota Christian HS Dakota State University Dell Rapids School District Dell Rapids-St. Mary's School Elk Point-Jefferson School District Elkton School District Ethan School District Flandreau School District Freeman Freeman Academy Garretson George Little Rock Community Gregory School District Hanson School District Inwood Christian Irene-Wakonda Lennox School District Marion Marty Indian McCook Central Montrose Mount Marty College Northwest Iowa CC Oldham-Ramona Parkston Platte-Geddes Resurrection Lutheran Church in Mitchell Rutland School District Sibley-Ocheyedan South Central Tri-Valley Viborg-Hurley Wagner Wagner Indian Health Services West Lyon Community

Denmark withdraws passports from 2 foreign fighters

National & World News
Posted: / Updated:

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s government has withdrawn the Danish passports of two men who joined the Islamic State group — the first such cases since a new law was passed last month.

Denmark’s immigration minister, Mattias Tesfaye, said Tuesday his ministry is looking into a total of four cases “where two have had their citizenship withdrawn.”

The lawyer for one of the men — a 25-year-old man with dual Turkish citizenship who is wanted by Denmark — said she learned about the decision Monday and informed her client, whose location is not known.

Mette Grith Stage told Danish media she would bring the ruling before Danish courts. The man reportedly joined the group in September 2013. He cannot be identified due to a court order.

No information was given about the second man.

On Oct. 24, Danish lawmakers voted in favor of a law allowing the withdrawal of Danish citizenship from foreign fighters with dual citizenship without courts being asked.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests