Delta weakens as it moves inland

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico. Landfall is expected Friday evening. (NOAA via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (Associated Press) — Wind speeds associated with Tropical Storm Delta are decreasing as the system moves inland over Louisiana and Mississippi.

The National Hurricane Center says in its Saturday morning update that maximum sustained winds are at 45 mph. That’s down significantly from when the storm came ashore Friday evening as a Category 2 hurricane with top winds of 100 mph.

All watches and warnings for Delta were discontinued in the 4 a.m. advisory. Forecasters say the system will continue its path over northern Mississippi Saturday morning and into the Tennessee Valley throughout the rest of the weekend.

The threat for tornadoes remains Saturday for eastern Mississippi, Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and western and central Georgia, forecasters said.