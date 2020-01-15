Delay over, House to send articles of impeachment to Senate

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined from left by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Majority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, meets with reporters as the House prepares to send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House is preparing to vote to send article of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for a landmark trial on whether the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress are grounds for removal.

After the midday Wednesday vote, House managers named to prosecute the case will walk the articles across the Capitol in a dramatic evening procession. The Senate is expected to transform into an impeachment court as early as Thursday.

The Constitution calls for the chief justice to preside over senators, who serve as jurors, to swear an oath to deliver “impartial justice.”

