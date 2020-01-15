1  of  38
Closings & Delays
Adrian Schools Boyden-Hull Community Britton-Hecla School District Browns Valley School District Central Lyon Community Dupree Edgerton Public - Private Elkton School District Ellsworth, MN Enemy Swim Day George Little Rock Community Harris-Lake Park Hills-Beaver Creek Inwood Christian Lake Benton School District Langford Luverne Lynd McIntosh School District Murray County Central Pipestone Rock Rapids Head Start Round Lake-Brewster Russell-Tyler-Ruthton School District Sibley-Ocheyedan Sisseton School District Sisseton Wahpeton College Sisseton Wahpeton Housing Authority Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Smee School District SWO Head Start Timber Lake School District Tiospa Zina Tribal School Tiospaye Topa W. Keeble Health Center West Lyon Community Wilmot Worthington

Delay over, House to send articles of impeachment to Senate

National & World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mitch McConnell, John Barrasso, John Thune, Joni Ernst

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined from left by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Majority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, meets with reporters as the House prepares to send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House is preparing to vote to send article of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for a landmark trial on whether the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress are grounds for removal.

After the midday Wednesday vote, House managers named to prosecute the case will walk the articles across the Capitol in a dramatic evening procession. The Senate is expected to transform into an impeachment court as early as Thursday.

The Constitution calls for the chief justice to preside over senators, who serve as jurors, to swear an oath to deliver “impartial justice.”

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests