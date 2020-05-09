Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Three new deaths reported, all in Minnehaha County
Live Now
WATCH NOW: KELOLAND Living At Home Concert at 7PM CT

Deaths from COVID-19 in greater Fargo-Moorhead area up to 42

National & World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – A group investigating a rate rate of COVID-19 cases primarily in the Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota area received another report of high numbers, when the two counties combined for 34 new cases and three new deaths.

Two of the deaths were reported in Cass County, where Fargo is located, including a man in his 40s and a man in his 90s. Both had underlying health conditions. The other death, reported across the Red River in Clay County, was a person in their 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility.

Cass and Clay counties have confirmed a combined total of 1,014 COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths due to complications from the disease.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests