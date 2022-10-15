AMASRA, TURKEY (Associated Press) — The death toll from a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey rose to at least 40 people Saturday, officials said.

There were 110 miners working in the shaft when the explosion occurred Friday evening at the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine in the town of Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin.

Officials said 11 miners were injured and hospitalized, while 58 others managed to get out of the mine on their own or were rescued unharmed.

The status of one remaining miner was unclear.