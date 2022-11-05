POWDERLY, TX (Associated Press) – Authorities in Oklahoma say at least one person has died as tornadoes ravaged areas of that state and neighboring Texas, leaving some people trapped and dozens of homes in ruins.

The twisters Friday destroyed large portions of the town of Idabel in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, flattening a church, restaurant and medical center. Officials confirm at least one death in that county.

Meanwhile, 50 homes were reported damaged or destroyed in Lamar County, Texas, where at least two dozen people are reported injured, two critically.