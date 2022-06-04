CHESTERFIELD, VA (Associated Press) — Authorities say one person was fatally shot and five other people were wounded by gunfire in a shooting at a party Friday near Richmond.

The Chesterfield County Police Department said in a statement that police were responding to reports of shots fired at about 9:38 p.m. in Chester, Virginia.

Police say arriving officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Authorities say five others were shot and taken to local hospitals or other treatment facilities. Two other people suffered non-gun-related injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

Chesterfield is about 15 miles south of Richmond.