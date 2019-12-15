Deadly earthquake jolts Philippines

In this photo provided by the Philippine Red Cross, a Christmas tree and other debris lie on the ground inside a building after a strong earthquake shook Digos, Davao del Sur province, southern Philippines on Sunday Dec. 15, 2019. A magnitude 6.9 quake jolted the southern Philippines on Sunday, causing a three-story building to collapse and prompting people to rush out of shopping malls, houses and other buildings in panic, officials said. (Philippine Red Cross via AP)

DAVAO, PHILIPPINES (Associated Press) — A strong earthquake has jolted the southern Philippines, leaving at least one person dead and causing a three-story building to collapse.

Searchers were looking for an unspecified number of people who were feared to have been trapped inside the building.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the magnitude 6.9 quake struck an area about 6 kilometers northwest of Padada town in Davao del Sur province. It hit a region that has been battered by a series of powerful quakes in recent months.

Officials said a child died in a village in Davao del Sur’s Matanao town when a wall of her house tumbled down as the ground shook on Sunday and hit her in the head.