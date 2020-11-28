Deadly Black Friday mall shooting in California

Police stand outside Arden Fair Mall after a shooting that left one person dead and another critically injured, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Sacramento, Calif. The mall was evacuated in the midst of Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days. Police later said the suspect had fled and there was no active threat to the mall. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP)

SACRAMENTO, CA (Associated Press) – Police say a shooting at a Sacramento mall on Black Friday has killed one person and left another with life-threatening wounds.

It happened at around 6:30 p.m. at Arden Fair Mall.

Fire officials tell KPIX-TV that one person was found dead at the mall and another was found at a bank outside of the mall and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The mall was evacuated in the midst of Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days.

Police say the suspect fled and there’s no active threat at the mall.