DCI: Young brothers killed by father in Algona, Iowa murder-suicide

ALGONA, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says a father took his own life after killing his two young sons inside their Algona home earlier this week.



The killings happened inside a home in the 400 block of South Harlan Street Monday night. That’s where police found the bodies of six-year-old Logan Phelon, three-year-old Seth Phelon, and 32-year-old Christopher Phelon.

Autopsies performed by the State Medical Examiner’s Office found the young boys died from gunshot wounds. Their deaths were ruled homicides.

Christopher Phelon also died of a gunshot wound and his death is being considered a suicide.