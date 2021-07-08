DCI: Young brothers killed by father in Algona, Iowa murder-suicide

National & World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALGONA, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says a father took his own life after killing his two young sons inside their Algona home earlier this week.

The killings happened inside a home in the 400 block of South Harlan Street Monday night. That’s where police found the bodies of six-year-old Logan Phelon, three-year-old Seth Phelon, and 32-year-old Christopher Phelon.

Autopsies performed by the State Medical Examiner’s Office found the young boys died from gunshot wounds. Their deaths were ruled homicides.

Christopher Phelon also died of a gunshot wound and his death is being considered a suicide.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 