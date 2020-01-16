Live Now
DC Fire investigating recruits’ hand gestures in photo

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) —A photoof fire department recruits possibly using a racist hand gesture has become the subject of an internal investigation by District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

DC Fire and EMS said in a statement it was made aware of the photo Wednesday, news outlets reported. It shows some recruits in a group picture flashing a possible “white power” hand gesture similar to the OK hand sign.

The photo is attached to a recruit class that graduated in April 2019, and is believed to have been taken in March 2019, according to the DC Fire and EMS statement.

The investigation comes about a month after military officials saidhand gestures flashed by West Point cadets and Naval Academy midshipmen during the televised Army-Navy football game were not racist signals. Officials said the students were participating in a “circle game” in which someone flashes an upside-down OK sign below the waist and punches anyone who looks at it.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

