Cuomo says Trump is not a king, can’t force states to reopen

A lone jogger run on a partially empty 7th Avenue, resulting from citywide restrictions calling for people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, Saturday March 28, 2020, in New York. President Donald Trump says he’s considering a quarantine affecting residents of the state and neighboring New Jersey and Connecticut amid the coronavirus outbreak, but New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that roping off states would amount to “a federal declaration of war.” (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK (AP) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is pushing back against President Donald Trump’s claim of “total” authority to reopen the nation’s virus-stalled economy.

Cuomo said on NBC’s “Today” on Tuesday that “We don’t have a king. We have a president.” He said on CNN that if Trump ordered him to reopen New York’s economy prematurely, he wouldn’t do it.

Trump said Monday that for the president of the United States, ”the authority is total.” He was reacting to moves by governors on both coasts to form multi-state compacts to coordinate reopening society amid the global pandemic.

