Croatian teachers go on strike over wages

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Teachers and other employees in Croatia’s schools have launched a strike demanding higher wages.

Unions say the strike is planned Thursday in all elementary and high schools in Croatia and will continue in certain municipalities in the coming days in a “circular manner.”

Teachers want a 6% wage hike, saying they are underpaid compared to other public sector employees. The government has offered an immediate 2% hike, and additional 2% in June, but the unions have rejected this.

Organizers say they will maintain the strike until their demands are met. There are about 1,000 schools in Croatia with tens of thousands of employees.

