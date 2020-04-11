Crime rate drops in Chicago

FILE – In this June 3, 2019, file photo Chicago Police officers investigate the scene where a man was shot in the Fuller Park neighborhood of Chicago. A dispute over an online Chicago police database that keeps track of people accused of gun-related crimes stems from a larger disagreement over changes to the city’s bond system. The city’s top police officer says the new tool shows how easy it is for people accused of gun-related crimes to get out of jail and back on the street. But critics say the Gun Offender Dashboard unfairly maligns people who are presumed innocent. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

CHICAGO (Associated Press) — The coronavirus pandemic that has crippled big-box retailers and mom-and-pop shops worldwide may be making a dent in illicit business, too.

In Chicago, one of America’s most violent cities, drug arrests have plummeted 42% in the weeks since the mayor ordered the city to shut down, compared with the same period last year.

Overall, Chicago’s crime declined 10% last month, a trend playing out across the U.S.

Much of the decrease has taken place because of tougher security policies and gang truces.

But the imposition of near-total limits on movement is likely driving it down further.

