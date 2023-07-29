OHIO (American Dairy Assn.-Mideast) — Moooove over butter cow.

The 2023 Ohio State Fair’s butter cow and calf sculptures have hoofed over to make room for several groundbreaking innovators, also carved out of butter.

According to the ADA-Mideast, this year’s display highlights sculptures of former Ohio residents Thomas Edison, Garrett Morgan, Josephine Cochrane and James Spangler. The sculptures are created from 2,000 pounds of butter and that’s no bull.

The display includes a lighted traffic signal, originally created by Morgan along with a phonograph and illuminated bulb created by Edison. Cochrane invented the dishwasher and Spangler is credited with the invention of the vacuum cleaner – all Choice Grade inventions we take for granted today.

Chiseled by a team of Ohio-based sculptors, this years butter statues took about 450 hours, most of which was created inside a 46-degree cooler. A half million visitors graze by the butter sculptures every year.