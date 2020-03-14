1  of  41
Closings & Delays
ALC Christian Learning Center Preschool Baltic Lutheran Church Belle Fourche School District Bennett County School District Bison School District Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Brookings Activity Center Career Learning Center-Black Hills Celebrate Community Church Dalesburg Lutheran Church East Nidaros Lutheran Church Elk Point-Jefferson School District Elkton School District Enemy Swim Day Faith Lutheran Church - Sioux Falls Faith School District First Baptist Children's Center First Lutheran Church First Presbyterian Church Sioux Falls First United Methodist Church Flandreau School District Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Haakon Huron Area Concert Association Kimball School District Lake Preston McCook Central McIntosh School District Meade New Underwood Our Saviors Lutheran Church - Sioux Falls Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church Spirit of Peace UCC St. James Lutheran Church Stewarts School of Hairstyling Timber Lake School District Transfiguration Orthodox Church - Sioux Falls United Church of Canistota Viborg DBS White River Winner School District

COVID-19 won’t close Minnesota capitol

National & World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul is shown at sunrise on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, shortly before the Office of the Legislative Auditor released a scathing report on how the state Department of Human Services made $29 million in overpayments to two tribes for opioid treatment programs. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

ST. PAUL, MN (Associated Press) — Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders have declined to close the Minnesota Capitol but the way lawmakers conduct business will change due to COVID-19.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman says legislative leaders will work to implement the steps the governor recommended Friday to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, which included measures to cut down on large gatherings.

But Walz says it wouldn’t be democratic to hold major hearings and pass legislation if nobody can weigh in.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says people can make their voices heard via phone calls emails and smaller groups.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss