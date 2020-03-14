COVID-19 won’t close Minnesota capitol

The Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul is shown at sunrise on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, shortly before the Office of the Legislative Auditor released a scathing report on how the state Department of Human Services made $29 million in overpayments to two tribes for opioid treatment programs. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

ST. PAUL, MN (Associated Press) — Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders have declined to close the Minnesota Capitol but the way lawmakers conduct business will change due to COVID-19.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman says legislative leaders will work to implement the steps the governor recommended Friday to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, which included measures to cut down on large gatherings.

But Walz says it wouldn’t be democratic to hold major hearings and pass legislation if nobody can weigh in.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says people can make their voices heard via phone calls emails and smaller groups.