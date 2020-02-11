Couple weds in Northern Ireland’s first same-sex marriage

1  of  123
Closings & Delays
Aberdeen Area Senior Center Aberdeen Catholic School System Aberdeen Head Start Aberdeen School District Adrian Schools Agar-Blunt-Onida School District ALC Christian Learning Center Preschool Arlington School District Big Stone City School Bison School District Bowdle School District Britton-Hecla School District Brookings Activity Center Brookings School District Browns Valley School District Canby Schools Castlewood School District Cheyenne-Eagle Butte City of Milbank Clark School District Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Colman-Egan School District Crow Creek Head Start Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Crow Creek Tribal DeSmet School District Deubrook School District Deuel School District Doland School District Dupree Edgerton Public - Private Edmunds Central ELC-Pipestone Elkton School District Ellsworth, MN Enemy Swim Day Estelline School District Eureka School District Faith School District Faulkton School District Flandreau School District Florence School District Frederick Fulda School District Gettysburg Great Plains Lutheran HS Groton Hamlin Hanson School District Harding Hendricks, MN Henry Herreid Highmore-Harrold Hitchcock-Tulare Holy Rosary/St. John Catholic Churches - Codington/Hamlin Holy Trinity Catholic Hoven Huron School District Immaculate Conception Ipswich Iroquois Ivanhoe School District Lake Benton School District Lake Preston Langford Lemmon Leola Lyman Lynd Marshall McIntosh School District Milbank Miller School District Milroy Minnesota West-Canby Minnesota West-Granite Falls Minnesota West-Pipestone Mobridge Head Start Mobridge-Pollock Mount Vernon Murray County Central NESD Head Start-Sisseton Ctr. Northwestern Oldham-Ramona Ortonville-Big Stone City Pipestone Redfield Head Start Redfield School District Redfield United Methodist Church Rosholt Russell-Tyler-Ruthton School District Rutland School District Selby School District Sioux Valley-Volga Christian Sisseton School District Sisseton Wahpeton College Sisseton Wahpeton Housing Authority Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Smee School District Southwest State St. Martin Lutheran Summit SWO Head Start Timber Lake School District Tiospa Zina Tribal School Tiospaye Topa Tracy Wagner Warner Watertown Christian Watertown School District Waubay Waverly-South Shore Webster Webster Head Start Wessington Springs Westbrook Walnut Grove Activities Willow Lake Wilmot Windom Wolsey-Wessington Woonsocket

Couple weds in Northern Ireland’s first same-sex marriage

National & World News
Posted: / Updated:

Robyn Peoples, left, 26, and Sharni Edwards, 27, pose together after becoming the first same sex couple to marry in Northern Ireland, in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland, Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020. Two women tied the knot Tuesday in Northern Ireland’s first same-sex wedding, after the region became the last part of the United Kingdom to legalize gay marriage. (Liam McBurney/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Two women tied the knot Tuesday in Northern Ireland’s first same-sex wedding, after the region became the last part of the United Kingdom to legalize gay marriage.

Care worker Robyn Peoples, 26, and waitress Sharni Edwards, 27 married at a ceremony in Carrickfergus, near Belfast. The couple said they had not intended to be the first to wed, but were thrilled to become symbols of change in Northern Ireland.

“We fought so long and hard for this opportunity to be seen as equal and now we are here and it’s just amazing,” said Robyn. She and her wife both took the married name Edwards-Peoples.

She said the significance of the negotiation was “to show that we are equal to a man and a woman. Our love is just the same, it’s no different.”

Northern Ireland’s legislature did not follow the British and Scottish parliaments in allowing same-sex marriages starting in 2014. The socially conservative Democratic Unionist Party, the biggest group in the Northern Ireland Assembly, opposed legalization.

But after a campaign by equal-rights groups, Britain’s Parliament stepped in last year to bring the region into line with the rest of the country. The change took effect Jan. 13, with the first weddings able to take place four weeks later.

U.K. lawmakers acted while Northern Ireland’s regional assembly and government were suspended amid a feud between the main Irish nationalist and British unionist power-sharing parties. The power-sharing administration was restored last month after a three-year hiatus. But even if Northern Ireland lawmakers wanted to, they could not easily overturn the marriage law made by Parliament in London.

British lawmakers also voted last year to expand access to abortion, which had been severely restricted in Northern Ireland.

Among those who campaigned to change the marriage law was Sara Canning, whose partner, journalist Lyra McKee, was killed by gunfire from Irish Republican Army dissidents as she covered anti-police rioting in Londonderry in April 2019.

Canning said Northern Ireland’s first same-sex marriage was “a wonderful moment in our history.”

“This really means so much and has brought me some much-needed light in what has been a dark year,” she said. “I know Lyra would have been so overjoyed to see this day.”

No one has been charged with McKee’s killing, though police said four men were arrested in Londonderry, also known as Derry, on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss