Country superstar Kenny Rogers dead at 81

Kenny Rogers is inducted into CMA’s Country Music Hall of Fame during a news conference on Wednesday, April 10, 2013 at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.
(Associated Press) — Singer-actor Kenny Rogers, who embodied “The Gambler” persona and whose musical career spanned jazz, folk, country and pop, has died at 81.

A representative says Rogers died at home in Georgia on Friday night.

The Houston-born balladeer with a husky voice had hits like “Lucille,” “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream” with Dolly Parton. He sold tens of millions of records and was the star of TV movies, making him a superstar in the late ‘70s and ’80s.

With his silver beard and folksy charm, the Grammy winner excelled as a musical stylist for more than six decades.

