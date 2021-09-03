Committee votes to ban using private funds for National Guard deployments

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — The U.S. House Armed Services Committee has voted to ban states from using private funds to pay for National Guard deployments to other states.

This comes just a few months after Governor Kristi Noem sent 50 South Dakota National Guard troops to the Texas/Mexico border, which was funded by a private donation from a Tennessee billionaire.

“I don’t believe that our National Guard should be up for auction or up for sale. I think that limits transparency. We have no idea who is funding private donations for what could or might possibly consider political purposes,” Rep. Veronica Escobar, (D) Texas, said.

Some Republicans pushed back against the amendment, say that a governor has the authority to deploy and fund the National Guard and that Congress should not restrict that authority.

The measure does make an exception for emergency or disaster relief efforts.