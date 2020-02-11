Commissioner: Officials overzealous in Iranian border stops

1  of  123
Closings & Delays
Aberdeen Area Senior Center Aberdeen Catholic School System Aberdeen Head Start Aberdeen School District Adrian Schools Agar-Blunt-Onida School District ALC Christian Learning Center Preschool Arlington School District Big Stone City School Bison School District Bowdle School District Britton-Hecla School District Brookings Activity Center Brookings School District Browns Valley School District Canby Schools Castlewood School District Cheyenne-Eagle Butte City of Milbank Clark School District Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Colman-Egan School District Crow Creek Head Start Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Crow Creek Tribal DeSmet School District Deubrook School District Deuel School District Doland School District Dupree Edgerton Public - Private Edmunds Central ELC-Pipestone Elkton School District Ellsworth, MN Enemy Swim Day Estelline School District Eureka School District Faith School District Faulkton School District Flandreau School District Florence School District Frederick Fulda School District Gettysburg Great Plains Lutheran HS Groton Hamlin Hanson School District Harding Hendricks, MN Henry Herreid Highmore-Harrold Hitchcock-Tulare Holy Rosary/St. John Catholic Churches - Codington/Hamlin Holy Trinity Catholic Hoven Huron School District Immaculate Conception Ipswich Iroquois Ivanhoe School District Lake Benton School District Lake Preston Langford Lemmon Leola Lyman Lynd Marshall McIntosh School District Milbank Miller School District Milroy Minnesota West-Canby Minnesota West-Granite Falls Minnesota West-Pipestone Mobridge Head Start Mobridge-Pollock Mount Vernon Murray County Central NESD Head Start-Sisseton Ctr. Northwestern Oldham-Ramona Ortonville-Big Stone City Pipestone Redfield Head Start Redfield School District Redfield United Methodist Church Rosholt Russell-Tyler-Ruthton School District Rutland School District Selby School District Sioux Valley-Volga Christian Sisseton School District Sisseton Wahpeton College Sisseton Wahpeton Housing Authority Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Smee School District Southwest State St. Martin Lutheran Summit SWO Head Start Timber Lake School District Tiospa Zina Tribal School Tiospaye Topa Tracy Wagner Warner Watertown Christian Watertown School District Waubay Waverly-South Shore Webster Webster Head Start Wessington Springs Westbrook Walnut Grove Activities Willow Lake Wilmot Windom Wolsey-Wessington Woonsocket

Commissioner: Officials overzealous in Iranian border stops

Posted: / Updated:
Mark Morgan

FILE – In this Nov. 14, 2019, file photo, Acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection director Mark Morgan speaks with reporters in the briefing room at the White House in Washington. Morgan said Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, that border officials in Washington state were “a little overzealous” when they detained Iranian and Iranian-American travelers at the U.S.-Canada border last month. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon,File)

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan said Tuesday that border officials in Washington state “got a little overzealous” when they detained Iranian and Iranian-American travelers at the U.S.-Canada border last month.

As many as 200 people of Iranian descent were held up for as long as 12 hours as they crossed the border from Canada into Washington state the weekend of Jan. 5-6, following a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.

Many of those detained were U.S. citizens. Some had even been cleared to participate in a program for trusted travelers.

The federal agency said at the time it had not targeted Iranian Americans based on their country of origin or issued any such directive to its officers.

But an immigration attorney in Blaine, Washington, obtained a copy of a directive apparently issued by the agency’s Seattle field office that said agents should “conduct vetting” on Iranian, Lebanese and Palestinian nationals born between 1961 and 2001. It also said anyone else who had traveled to Iran or Lebanon should be screened.

Without mentioning anyone by name, Morgan told a news conference in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday that officials in the region imposed additional security screening on people from Iran following the drone strike.

The agency does not target people based on nationality, and there was no agency-wide directive to do so, Morgan said Tuesday.

“In that one instance, leadership just got a little overzealous, and we corrected that right away,” he said.

Border agents typically have discretion to refer a traveler for additional inspection, such as when their paperwork is not in order or if something raises the agent’s suspicion.

But immigrant rights groups and lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Seattle Democrat, said singling out Iranian Americans absent such factors was wrong and violated their right to equal protection under the law.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss