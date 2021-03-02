Comic-Con to be virtual in July; November in-person event also planned

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — San Diego’s Comic-Con festival is going virtual again this year, with organizers also revealing plans for a November 2021 in-person event.

Citing concerns about public health and safety during the pandemic, organizers said they will once again host a free online celebration. Comic-Con@Home will take place from July 23-25.

Event organizers said the virtual event was reduced from four to three days because of limited financial resources brought on by the pandemic.

They also announced plans to hold a three-day, in-person event in San Diego in November 2021.

“We believe that launching a smaller in-person event at a later time may be a safe alternative,” a news release said. “We are still working on specific details as to attendance capacity, badge cost and related information, and those details will be forthcoming.”

Comic-Con typically attracts more than 135,000 people to the Gaslamp District and generates an estimated $147 million for the local economy each year.

Find more details about refunds and how to keep up-to-date on the upcoming events here.

San Diego Comic Convention canceled both of its in-person events in 2020 and recently announced WonderCon in Anaheim, California, was also canceled with a free online event taking its place March 26-27.