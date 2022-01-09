Comedian Bob Saget dead at 65

FILE – Actor Bob Saget attends the “MacGruber” screening and premiere at the California Science Center on December 8, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Comedian and actor Bob Saget died in Florida Sunday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said. He was found at a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Saget was known for his long stand-up comedy career as well as his role as Danny Tanner in the show “Full House.” The role earned him the nickname “America’s dad.”

He also appeared as host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” for much of the 1990s.

Saget was on tour doing standup in recent weeks, TMZ reports. He last tweeted Saturday night from a gig in Jacksonville, Florida. “I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again,” he tweeted.

As news of his death spread, comedians and actors remembered Saget’s legacy on Twitter.

“You couldn’t find a nicer or sharper wit than Bob Saget. Shocked and devastated,” said Kathy Griffin.

“What a warm kind man we lost. The world has lost one of the nicest,” tweeted Jim Gaffigan.

The cause of death was not known Sunday. He was 65 years old.