College students test positive for coronavirus, throw party

OXFORD, OH (Associated Press) — Police bodycam footage shows a house full of Ohio college students held a party over Labor Day weekend after several of them tested positive for coronavirus.

Oxford police cited six men who attended a house party near Miami University on Saturday for violating the state’s mass gathering and quarantine ordinance.

Bodycam footage shows an officer showing up to a home near the school’s campus and finding a number of men gathered on the porch without masks on.

WKRC reports that more than 1,000 Miami University students have tested positive for COVID-19 since classes started this fall.

