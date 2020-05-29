UPDATE: CNN reporter, crew arrested, then released Friday morning in Minneapolis

UPDATED 6:52 a.m.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KELO) — CNN announced at 6:43 a.m. Friday morning, journalist Omar Jimenez and the production crew arrested shortly after 5 a.m. were released from custody.

We can confirm that @OmarJimenez and the CNN crew arrested this morning in Minneapolis have been released. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 29, 2020

6:11 a.m.

Tensions continued in Minneapolis early Friday morning.

While covering the protests and situation in Minneapolis, a CNN reporter and production crew were arrested shortly after 5 a.m. Friday.

According to a tweet from CNN Communications, the broadcast company said the journalists were “doing their jobs.” CNN called the arrest a “clear violation of their First Amendment rights.”

A CNN reporter & his production team were arrested this morning in Minneapolis for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves – a clear violation of their First Amendment rights. The authorities in Minnesota, incl. the Governor, must release the 3 CNN employees immediately. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 29, 2020

Correspondent Omar Jimenez was reporting live on CNN when he and his crew were taken into custody. The broadcast continued as the crew was led away by officers. An officer later picked up the camera and moved it away as it continued to broadcast.

Police claimed the crew was arrested because they were told to move and didn’t comply. Jimenez was seen on air repeatedly asking the officers where they wanted his crew to move to.

Authorities declined to state on camera why the crew was arrested.