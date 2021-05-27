Closing arguments Thursday in trial over Mollie Tibbetts’ murder; defense rests case after shocking testimony from defendant

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts, took the stand in his own defense Wednesday.

His shocking testimony painted a completely different picture to the jury of what happened July 18, 2018 when Tibbetts disappeared.

Rivera spoke through an interpreter when the attorneys asked him questions. He told jurors two men broke into his home and forced him to drive. He said they had weapons, their faces, and they were wearing dark clothing. He did not know who they were.

Defense Attorney Jennifer Frese: And when you get into the car, which man gets in which seat? Rivera: The bigger one in back, the other gets in the seat beside me. Frese: The smaller one with a knife? Rivera: Yes. Frese: Did you drive? Rivera: Yes, Frese: Did they tell you where to go? Rivera: They just told me to drive straight. Frese: Did they make any comments while you were driving? Rivera: Yes, one of them said to the other something about someone running.

Rivera testified that the two men directed him to a cornfield, they took off, and that’s when he found Tibbetts’ body in his trunk. Rivera said he didn’t call the police because he was scared after the two men threatened to hurt his daughter and his daughter’s mother.

The prosecution had questions about how this story differs from what he told police in the interrogation.

Rivera said there were reasons he wasn’t honest with investigators in their initial interrogation.

Frese: Did you ever believe that things would be better if you told them what they wanted to hear? Rivera: Yes. Frese: Was that often? Rivera: Yes. Frese: Did they ever use the phrase, ‘help yourself?’ Rivera: Yes. Frese: And what did you take that to mean to you when they used that phrase? Rivera: Well, that if I help them, if I told them what they wanted to hear that they would help me.

Rivera did admit it was his car on surveillance footage and he was the one who put Tibbetts in the cornfield, but her death was not on him.

Prosecutor Scott Brown: Mr. Bahena, we’re not talking about the interview. We’re talking about what you did. Are we clear? Rivera: Yes. Brown: You stabbed Mollie Tibbets, isn’t that right? Rivera: No. Brown: You’re the one that did that, isn’t that true? Frese objected to this question, the judge sustained. Brown: You alone took Mollie Tibbetts into the corn, isn’t that right? Rivera: Yes. Brown: The two men that you mentioned didn’t help you do that, is that right? Rivera: Correct.

The defense rested its case Wednesday afternoon. Closing arguments will begin Thursday.