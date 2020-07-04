Cleveland Indians to review nickname amid race debate

FILE – In this March 26, 2020, file photo, Daniel Clemens looks into the empty ballpark at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Clemens, a season ticket holder, had tickets for the opening day baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and the Detroit Tigers. With no games being played, recent sports headlines have centered around hopes and dreams — namely, the uncharted path leagues and teams must navigate to return to competition in the wake of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

CLEVELAND, OH (Associated Press) –The Cleveland Indians have announced that they too are reviewing their contentious nickname. The team released a statement on Friday night saying it is committed to making a positive impact in their community and that they embrace their responsibility to advance social justice and equality.

The club said it plans to review a nickname it has had since 1905. In 2018, the Indians removed their Chief Wahoo logo from caps and jersey worn by the team. The red-faced mascot, however, remains on some team merchandise.

The move mirrors one made by the NFL’s Washington Redskins, who Friday said they are embarking on a “thorough review” of their name.

FedEx on Thursday called for the Redskins to change their name, and Nike appeared to remove all Redskins gear from its online store.