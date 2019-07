Here’s an example of just how hot the heat wave is in Paris, France.

It took 10 minutes for this chocolate Eiffel Tower to melt in the Paris sun as the French capital sweltered in temperatures of 102 degrees on Wednesday.

And it’s about to get worse as French weather forecasters Meteo France said Paris should break a temperature record on Thursday with highs of up to 107. The highest temperature on record for the French capital dates back to July 28, 1947 when the mercury rose to 104 degrees.