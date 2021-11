RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) -- After finishing as state runner-up a year ago, the Warner Monarchs are once again the top team in Class B Volleyball, after knocking off Colman-Egan in straight sets in the Class B final.

The Monarchs started strong with a 25-19 victory in the first set. They'd continue to roll in the second set, quickly building a 15-8 lead before finishing it off with a 25-20 victory to take a 2-0 lead in the match.