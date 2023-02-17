PELLA, Iowa (WHO13) — A five-year-old girl died Thursday after a truck hit a snow sled that had traveled onto the roadway in Pella.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 4th Street and Fountain View Drive, according to the Pella Police Department. Police said the child entered the roadway on a sled from a hill near the intersection when she was struck by a Ford F150.

The girl was transported to Pella Regional Health Center by ambulance. Captain Paul Haase with PPD said she died from her injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The name of the child has not been released.

The Iowa State Patrol is assisting the Pella Police Department in the investigation.