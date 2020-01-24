Chicago woman becomes 2nd US case of new virus from China

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2020 photo, a man wears a face mask as he walks past a display for the upcoming Lunar New Year, the Year of the Rat, in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. A virus that has killed more than two dozen people and sickened hundreds more has all but shut down China’s biggest holiday of the year, the Lunar New Year. Instead of family reunions or sightseeing trips, many of the country’s 1.4-billion people are hunkering down as the country scrambles to prevent the illness from spreading further. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – A Chicago woman has become the second U.S. patient diagnosed with the new pneumonia-like virus from China.

Health officials say the 60-year-old woman returned from a trip to China on Jan. 13 without showing any signs of illness, but a few days later she called her doctor to report feeling sick. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the woman is doing well, but is hospitalized to prevent spread of the virus and anyone she had close contact with is being monitored.

CDC officials say the risk to the U.S. public remains low but more cases are likely.

